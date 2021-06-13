NBL, WNBL to start first pro campaigns in July

MANILA, Philippines -- The long-awaited first professional seasons of the National Basketball League (NBL) and the Women's National Basketball League (WNBL) will start in July.

Rhose Montreal, executive vice-president of the WNBL, said in a press conference on Saturday that they have decided to open their campaign in the first week of July, with both leagues following an "open circuit" system.

This means that teams will go from their houses and then to the venue and back, while strictly following the health and safety protocols being implemented by the league.

"(Our opening was) supposed to be on June 26," Montreal said. "But because there's a FIBA qualifier next week, the teams decided to give due respect and support to our Philippine team, so nag-move tayo to another date."

The tentative start date for the Chooks-to-Go backed leagues is now July 3, in two different venues in the North and South. The organizers have yet to announce the final venues, however.

"It's a circuit, it's not a bubble," Montreal said. "'Yung experience (of a) bubble, medyo hindi talaga siya healthy. So we're going to open an open circuit for the 5-on-5, for both the WNBL and NBL."

"(A bubble) is not really advisable, kasi it really affects the psychological (well-being) of the players. So ang atin talaga, we know naman ang Filipino culture, talagang close knit family tayo, 'di ba?" she added.

"It's a challenge, but there will be symptoms monitoring from the start of the season to the last day of the championship," she assured.

The NBL concluded its 2020 season in a bubble in Pampanga in October 2020, with the Pampanga Delta emerging as champions after beating La Union PAOwer in the best-of-five finals.

Both the NBL and the WNBL received approval from the Games and Amusements Board (GAB) to turn professional last August.

Ahead of the 5-on-5 competition, both leagues held a 1-on-1 tournament in May.