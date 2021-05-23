Basketball: Allana Lim outlasts Peñaranda in main event of 1v1 showcase

Allana Lim and Snow Peñaranda battled in a thrilling main event in the inaugural NBL-WNBL-IBC 1v1 basketball games. Handout photo

MANILA, Philippines -- Allana Lim of Paranaque defeated Snow Peñaranda of Pacific Water, 20-17, in the main event of the inaugural NBL-WNBL-IBC 1v1 basketball games.

Lim, a former UAAP Most Valuable Player, pulled away by scoring four straight points in the third and final round of the contest.

The showcase, held at the Bren Z. Guiao Convention Center in San Fernando, Pampanga, Saturday evening, was the first of a series of 1v1 matches to be organized by the National Basketball League, Women's National Basketball League, and Isolation Basketball Championship.

The main event delivered, with Lim and Peñaranda engaged in a tight contest all throughout.

"Gusto kong i-commend si Snow Peñaranda. Binigyan niya ng magandang laban yung Allana Lim," said Lim. "Nagpapasalamat kami sa lahat ng bumubuo nito. Hindi lang ako yung sobrang nabigyan ng opportunity. Pati yung mga young ones natin, ngayon may career na sa women's basketball."

It was a field day for the Paranaque Lady Aces.

Jhenn Angeles defeated STAN Quezon's Angelica De Austria in the women’s lightweight, 17-6. A couple more Paranaque lady cagers won via a free throw shoot out as Lady Aces heavyweight Girly Villaflores edged Quezon's Jo Razalo, 19-17, while welterweight Sthefanie Ventura outlasted Glutagence's Nic Cancio, 14-12.

In the women's featherweight match, Pacific Water's Jolina Go won over Glutagence's Nicole Delos Reyes, 14-4, via a technical knockout which means a win with a margin of 10 points or more.

In other results, Teytey Teodoro, who will play for Kapatagan, Lanao Del Norte in the Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas VisMin Super Cup's Mindanao Leg, stunned Cameroonian Arnaud Noah, 20-15.

Laguna's Raymart Amil blanking Sulong Stan's Marvin Baracael, 10-0, in the men’s welterweight for a TKO win.

Quezon's Topeng Lagrama routed Taguig's Mark Tamayo, 18-8, in the featherweight class.