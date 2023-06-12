PVL: Ateneo's Narit turns pro, joins Farm Fresh

Ateneo's Joan Narit. UAAP Media/File.

MANILA -- Ateneo's Joan Narit is turning professional with the Farm Fresh Foxies, the newly-formed club announced on Monday.

"Done being a college student, ready to live the life as a full-time athlete," Farm Fresh said of Narit on their social media accounts.

Narit played just three seasons for Ateneo, starting with their Season 82 campaign that was cut short by the COVID-19 pandemic. She was part of Oliver Almadro's starting six in Seasons 84 and 85.

The middle blocker becomes the second Blue Eagle to join Farm Fresh, after Pia Ildefonso was announced as a member of the team last Saturday.

Farm Fresh is one of three new teams that will compete in the PVL Invitational Conference that starts on June 27, along with the comebacking Foton Tornadoes and the Quezon City Gerflor Defenders. Jerry Yee will call the shots for the Foxies.

The team previously named forme College of St. Benilde star Mycah Go as the first member of the squad, and she is expected to be joined by the core of the Lady Blazers.

Farm Fresh will compete in Group B of the Invitational, together with Petro Gazz, F2 Logistics, Choco Mucho, Cignal, and Foton.