Fil-Am Mandaquit, Team USA claim FIBA U16 Gold

Fil-Am guard JJ Mandaquit in action for Team USA against Mexico in the 2023 FIBA U16 Americas Championship. FIBA photo.

Team USA went out on top after it manhandled Canada, 118-36, in the finals of the 2023 FIBA U16 Americas Championship in Mexico on Monday to win the tournament’s Gold.

Helping the Americans was Fil-Am guard JJ Mandaquit who contributed five points, two assists, and one steal after limited minutes of action.

The 6-foot-1 guard posted a total of 22 points, 16 assists, 14 boards, and 12 steals throughout five games in the tournament with Team USA.

Leading the Americans in their routing of Canada was Cameron Boozer with 24 points and 12 boards, and Tyran Stokes with a 15-point, five-rebound game.

Mandaquit previously suited up for FilAm Nation Select during the 2023 NBTC National Finals in March.

During the tournament, he helped his squad reach the Finals after averaging 16.4 points, 2.6 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 3.8 steals per contest, and also was named an All-Star of the NBTC Nationals.