NBTC All-Star Jason Mandaquit of Fil-Nation Select. Handout.

Filipino-American JJ Mandaquit showed glimpses of his full potential in Team USA’s U16 two group wins in the 2023 FIBA Americas Championship in Mexico.

The 6-foot-1 guard scored five points, six rebounds, and five assists during their 96-61 win against Puerto Rico on Tuesday, and followed it with a six-point, two-rebound, three-assist performance earlier today after they dominated Argentina, 113-52.

Mandaquit previously laced his kicks for FilAm Nation Select during the 2023 NBTC National Finals before bowing out to National University-Nazareth School in the Division 1 championship match, 75-64.

He posted an average of 16.4 points, 2.6 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 3.8 steals per outing for his squad and was also named as an All-Star of the tournament.

In addition, he was a part of the Mythical Five which also featured Reinhard Jumamoy and RJ Colonia of National University, and Jared Bahay and Raffy Celis of Sacred Heart School-Ateneo de Cebu.

Mandaquit will be in action tomorrow once again when USA faces Mexico. The FIBA Americas is a qualifier for the 2024 FIBA U17 World Cup in Turkey.

-- With a report from Steve Angeles, ABS-CBN News North America