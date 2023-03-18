Fil-Am Mandaquit to take part in NBC All-Star Game

Jason Mandaquit of the Fil-Nation Select. Handout photo.



MANILA -- Jason Mandaquit, the Fil-Nation Select-USA wing who stole the show from Jacob Bayla and Caelum Harris, will showcase his skills alongside top local players Jared Bahay and Luis Pablo in the 2023 Under Armour-NBTC All-Star Game on Sunday at Mall of Asia Arena.

Mandaquit averaged 20.0 points, 2.9 rebounds, and 1.1 assists to spearhead the Fil-Americans' unbeaten run through the classification round and group phase. They face also-undefeated UST later for the right to fight for the Division 1 trophy.

Regardless of the result, Mandaquit will join Bayla and Bahay for Coach TY Tang's Team Heart in the All-Star Game.

Rounding out their lineup are Seven Gagate (2023 NBTC 24 no. 5/LSGH), Rhyle Melencio (7/DLSZ), Matthew Rubico (8/LPU), Chris Hubilla (10/San Beda), Lebron Nieto (12/Ateneo), Jonathan Manalili (16/Letran), RJ Colonia (17/NSNU), Mark Llemit (19/UST), Veejay Pre (22/FEU-D), Mat Edding (23/Adamson), and Jonas Napalang (24/UPIS), as well as Michael Asoro of SHS-Ateneo and Vhoris Marasigan of Batang Tiaong-Quezon.

At the other bench will be coach Cholo Villanueva and his Team Hustle led by Pablo (2/LSGH), Reinhard Jumamoy (3/NUNS), and 6-6 forward Harris.

They will be flanked by Kristian Porter (6/Ateneo), Peter Rosillo (9/Adamson), Amiel Acido (11/Perpetual), Janrey Pasaol (13/FEU-D), Kobe Demisana (14/UPIS), SJ Moore (15/Arellano), Kieffer Alas (18/DLSZ), Andrei Dungo (20/San Beda), and Raffy Celis (21/SHS-Ateneo), as well as Lorence Dela Cruz of Winnipeg, Devin Fikes of Toronto, and John Mowell Morales of Batang Tiaong.

The All-Star Slam Dunk Contest will then feature newly-minted NCAA champions and Squires standouts Gemao, Arwin Alforque, and George Diamante challenging Harris and Dela Cruz.

There will also be a Three-Point Shootout and Skills Challenge, and all the action on the final day of the biggest grassroots event will be live on the NBTC, Smart Sports, and Puso Pilipinas Facebook pages.

After the All-Star festivities, the Division 2 championship will be contested by Team Tarlac and Don Bosco-Dumaguete.

Team Tarlac shot down Ateneo, 86-77, behind 20 points, four assists, and four steals from RJ Liwanag, as well as Earl Sapasap's stat sheet-stuffing with 12 points, nine rebounds, nine assists, and seven steals.

Trailing after the first quarter, Team Tarlac uncorked a 38-point outburst in the second period before nursing a double-digit edge for majority of match's remainder.

The Greywolves, on the other hand, dominated Homegrown Australia, 82-58, on the back of Matthew Jucom and his 20 points, four rebounds, two assists, and two steals.

Jucom and John Deposoy - who wound up with 15 points, three assists, and three steals - showed their might from the get-go in Don Bosco's 20-7 start to a wire-to-wire win.

Prior to the All-Star festivities and Division 2 title fight, the 2023 Girls Have Next presented by Fil-Nation Select finals will also take place still at the same venue. The historic championship game will pit NUNS against Fil-Nation Select.

Closing out the national championship tournament will then be the Division 1 finals with UST, Fil-Nation Select, SHS-Ateneo, and NUNS the remaining contenders.

The tournament is backed by Smart, SM, Strong Realty and Development Corp., Under Armour, and Molten and also supported by Tecno, Regent, Rebisco, Jollibee, San Miguel Corp., Maynilad, Rebel Sports Pilipinas, MNL Kingpin, Gatorade, Swish App by NBN23, Victory Liner, Jasper Jean, Darlington, Exped, Mr. Freeze, Coach E Basketball School, Lighthouse Events, and the Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas.