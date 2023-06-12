Eldrew Yulo brings home vault silver in Asian Junior tilt

MANILA – Karl Eldrew Yulo is already making a name for himself.

The 15-year-old younger brother of Olympian Carlos Yulo is victorious after bagging vault silver in the men’s junior division of the Asian Artistic Gymnastics Championships in Singapore on Monday.

Yulo finished the competition averaging 13.775 points, after scoring 13.85 and 13.7 points, and was actually tied with gold medalist Wang Chengcheng in average.

However, the Chinese gymnast posted a 14.050 in his first vault, which gave him the win.

Carlos Yulo's younger brother Eldrew clinched his first podium in a major international tournament after winning silver in the vault at the 2023 Asian Artistic Gymnastics Championships in Singapore pic.twitter.com/GcJEyfvjOY — Dyan Castillejo (@DYANCASTILLEJO) June 12, 2023

Altynkhan Temirbek, who hails from Kazakhstan, copped bronze as he finished with a 13.65 average.

In addition, the younger Yulo also competed in the finals of the floor exercise albeit finishing seventh in the competition that was won by Haruki Fukubayashi of Japan.

Another sibling of theirs, Elaiza, also competed in the floor exercise, vault, and uneven bars and balance beam of the same tournament.

This is while their eldest sibling prepares himself for the upcoming 2023 Asian Artistic Gymnastics Championships in Singapore.

From June 15 until 18, Yulo will be hoping to be victorious for topping the event and will book him a ticket into September’s World Artistic Gymnastics Championships in Belgium which will be serving as a 2024 Olympic Qualifier.