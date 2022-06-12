Letran's Abando set for Gilas debut in tune-ups with Korea

Letran's Rhenz Abando will be making his Gilas Pilipinas debut. Mix Gatpandan.

MANILA, Philippines -- Reigning NCAA Most Valuable Player Rhenz Abando of Letran will make his debut for the Philippine national team when Gilas Pilipinas plays in a pair of turn-up games against South Korea this month.

Abando was part of the line-up released by the Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP) on Sunday morning, together with veteran point guard Kiefer Ravena.

The full line-up is as follows:

Rhenz Abando

RJ Abarrientos

SJ Belangel

Geo Chiu

Dave Ildefonso

Angelo Kouame

Francis Lopez

Will Navarro

Kevin Quiambao

Kiefer Ravena

Dwight Ramos

Carl Tamayo

The tune-up matches will be held on June 17 and 18 at the Anyang Gymnasium in Gyeonggi-do, South Korea, with the Korea Basketball Association hosting Gilas.

The games will serve as part of the national team's preparation for the third window of the FIBA World Cup Asian Qualifiers.

Calling the shots for Gilas will be coach Nenad Vucinic.