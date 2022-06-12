Letran's Abando set for Gilas debut in tune-ups with Korea

MANILA, Philippines -- Reigning NCAA Most Valuable Player Rhenz Abando of Letran will make his debut for the Philippine national team when Gilas Pilipinas plays in a pair of turn-up games against South Korea this month.
Abando was part of the line-up released by the Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP) on Sunday morning, together with veteran point guard Kiefer Ravena.
The full line-up is as follows:
Rhenz Abando
RJ Abarrientos
SJ Belangel
Geo Chiu
Dave Ildefonso
Angelo Kouame
Francis Lopez
Will Navarro
Kevin Quiambao
Kiefer Ravena
Dwight Ramos
Carl Tamayo
The tune-up matches will be held on June 17 and 18 at the Anyang Gymnasium in Gyeonggi-do, South Korea, with the Korea Basketball Association hosting Gilas.
The games will serve as part of the national team's preparation for the third window of the FIBA World Cup Asian Qualifiers.
Calling the shots for Gilas will be coach Nenad Vucinic.