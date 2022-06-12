Ateneo team captain Dani Ravena. UAAP Media.

MANILA, Philippines -- As determined as they are to retain the UAAP women's volleyball championship, there is also a special motivation fueling the Blue Eagles in Season 84.

Ateneo kept its title defense alive on Saturday after sweeping Adamson, 25-20, 28-26, 25-22, in a knockout game to snatch the fourth and last spot in the step-ladder semifinals.

Leading the way for the Blue Eagles was Faith Nisperos, who had 22 points on 18 kills, two blocks and two aces while AC Miner continued her fine form, with 16 points on 12 attacks.

"Sabi namin, we just have to win it clean, para convincing 'yung pag-pasok namin sa Final 4. So we prepared mentally, emotionally, physically, and of course, spiritually," Ateneo coach Oliver Almadro said of his team.

"Of course, ang motivation namin -- to extend Dani, every day," the coach also said.

Ateneo team captain Dani Ravena is playing in her final season, and the Blue Eagles' triumph against Adamson ensured that she will play at least one more game -- another do-or-die affair against the University of Santo Tomas on Tuesday evening.

Against the Lady Falcons, Ravena was credited with 15 digs as she alternated libero duties with Roma Mae Doromal (12 digs, 16 excellent receptions).

"Of course, it's going to be her last playing year. Ito na 'yung magiging parting gift namin sa kanya, to get one game at a time, extend until hopefully, we get to the result that we want," said Nisperos of their captain.

"So, it's added motivation, to add fuel to the fire, so yes, malaking motivation 'yun para sa amin," she added.

The Blue Eagles needed to recover from a slow start to their campaign just to make it to the Final 4. They lost their first three matches of Season 84, including a four-set defeat to Adamson in their first round encounter.

But they went 5-2 in the second round, with victories over UST and Adamson while also taking a set off league-leading National University and dragging second-seed La Salle to five sets.

"I just asked my players to gain confidence and momentum. It's not about the skills eh, it's about the confidence, 'yung tiwala, 'yung trust nila sa isa't isa, at trust nila sa talents nila," Almadro said of the team's development through the tournament.

"They are talented, but sometimes may tendency na so frustrated or so overwhelmed, so we have to balance it," he added. "Lagi kong sinasabi na we just have to be sound fundamentally, and do things right and trust in each other and trust in the process."

"Yes, we're here. It's not because of one player, two players, three players. It's because of all of them contributed to our momentum and gaining this Final 4 spot."

Ateneo is making an 11th consecutive Final 4 appearance.