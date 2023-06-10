EJ Obiena shatters Asian record, joins '6-meter club'

Filipino Olympian EJ Obiena has set a new Asian pole vault record to dominate the Bergen Jump Challenge in Norway on Saturday (Philippine time).

Obiena, world's number 3 pole vaulter, achieved his best clearance by clearing 6.0 meters in a single attempt to join the "6-meter club."

With the feat, he shattered the 5.94m record he himself set at the

World Athletics Championships in Oregon, US in July last year.

KC Lightfoot of the US cleared the same height, but finished behind Obiena as he needed two attempts to reach 6.0m.

Another American, Sam Kendricks ended up at third place after hurdling 5.88m.