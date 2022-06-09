Alex Eala of the Philippines at the 31st Southeast Asian Games in Vietnam in May. Photo courtesy of the Vietnam Tennis Federation/File

MANILA – Alex Eala of the Philippines barged into the quarterfinals of the W25 Madrid tournament in Spain after ousting No. 4 seed Xiaodi You of China in the second round, 6-4, 6-2, on Thursday.

This is the third quarterfinal of the year for the 17-year-old Filipino since her W25 Chiang Rai title win in April and her quarters finish the week after in the same W25 series in Thailand.

At Court 15 of Ciudad de la Raqueta, WTA World No. 419 Eala was off to a strong start at 4-1 against WTA World No. 296 You.

Eala saved a break point to be at 5-2, but You held serve then broke in the ninth game, while Eala was serving for the set, to trail at 4-5.

The tenth game went to deuce with You on serve, and Eala converted a break opportunity to claim the first set, 6-4, after the Chinese netted a forehand in response to the Filipino’s firing forehand.

You, 26, kicked off the second set with a break of serve, to which Eala replied with a break.

Service holds ensued until the sixth game, where Eala broke to clinch a 4-2 edge.

The following game went to deuce, and Eala made a crucial hold of serve to extend her lead to 5-2.

With You serving to stay in the match, the eighth game went to deuce and Eala gained an advantage and a match point after her backhand cross-court volley yielded a forehand error from You.

Eala ended the next rally with a swift forehand cross-court winner to take the match, 6-2, and set up a quarterfinal clash with her doubles partner, No. 8 seed Alice Robbe of France.

The Filipino-French tandem lost to Zoe Hives of Australia and Katherine Sebov of Canada, 0-6, 4-6, in the W25 Madrid doubles quarterfinals.

Meanwhile, in singles, Eala posted a 5-7, 6-1, 6-2 comeback win over Arina Gabriela Vasilescu of Romania in the first round.

Eala, a Rafa Nadal Academy scholar and International Tennis Federation (ITF) Grand Slam Player Development Programme recipient, won her first professional title in 2021 at the W15 Manacor tournament in Spain.

A former ITF Junior Player Grants Programme recipient, Eala has two junior grand slam titles under her belt: the girls’ doubles championship crowns from the 2020 Australian Open and 2021 Roland Garros.

