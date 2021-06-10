PBA: 'Big' Belga sheds 30 lbs to extend basketball career

"Big" Beau Belga is looking trimmer these days. Photo from Belga's Instagram account

Beau Belga has shed a total of 30 pounds since he started watching his weight two seasons ago.

The Rain or Shine big man admitted he had to trim down to make sure of his longevity in the PBA.

"Halos taon-taon may mga bata, eh. Siyempre kapag napag-iwanan ka, mabilis na matatapos 'yung career mo sa PBA," Belga said in a recent interview on The Chasedown.

"And sa PBA, the more na healthy ka, the more na kundisyon ka, mas magtatagal ka. 'Yun lang ang iniisip ko. Siyempre trabaho ito. Gustong kong mas tumagal pa."

Belga, together with his former frontcourt partner JR Quinahan, have been dubbed "Extra Rice Inc.," because of their bulk.

But like Quinahan, who also cut weight in recent years, Belga also opted to shed pounds to be able to compete with the younger and faster players.

He also wanted to be a good example to their young teammates.

"Tumimbang ako dati 290 lbs, para akong wrestler nun e. Pero inunti-unti ko," said Belga. "Hindi biglaan kasi hindi ko alam kung anong magiging reaction ng katawan ko."

"(Ngayon) nasa 260 (pounds na), 'yun ang playing weight ko na talaga."

This doesn't mean he radically changed his diet. Belga said he still eats whatever he wants as long as he burns the excess calories through exercise.

"Kinakain ko kung ano 'yung gusto ko. Pero at the same time, kailangan kong i-gym, kailangan kong i-workout," he said.

"Para hindi ako tumaba, hindi ako bumigat kasi may career akong inaalagaan."

