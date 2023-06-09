FIBA: ClarksoGilas Pilipinas plays their match against host nation Cambodia during the 32nd Southeast Asian Games at the Morodok Elephant Hall 2 on May 11, 2023. Cambodia pulled off a 79-68 victory against the Philippines. Photo courtesy Ariya Kurniawan/FILEn, Brownlee, Kouame all in the fold as Gilas unveils 21-man pool

MANILA – Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP) president Al Panlilio on Wednesday called on Filipinos to rally behind the Gilas Pilipinas national pool ahead of FIBA World Cup set on August 25 to September 10.

This as the pool goes full course on their preparation for the World Cup with a series of pocket tournaments and friendlies in Europe.

“We humbly seek the full support of our countrymen for our National Pool. They are about to begin the critical part of their training for the World Cup and they need everybody to fall behind them,” said Panlilio, recently-elected Second Vice President of the FIBA Asia Board.

“We’re praying for the good health and safety of all the players, coaches and everyone involved with Gilas Pilipinas…This is our national team, and they are all committed to give their utmost best as they go up against the best players in the world.”

On the hosting side of the event, Panlilio assured that SBP and the FIBAWC Local Organizing Committee had left no stone unturned in making sure the country will be delivering the best World Cup ever, adding “everything is right on schedule.”

“With the help of the government and our friends in the public sector, SBP has put in place an elaborate network that works 24/7 to guarantee a World Cup built on organization, teamwork, and our fellowmen’s innate hospitality and love for the game,” Panlilio continued.

SBP on Tuesday announced the composition of the 21-man Gilas pool, which will reconvene this week to set into motion the final process leading up to the selection of the Final 12.

NBA star Jordan Clarkson and Southeast Asian Games sensation Justin Brownlee headline the Gilas pool made up of local and international pro league royalty, such as PBA MVPs June Mar Fajardo and Scottie Thompson and 7-foot-3 phenom Kai Sotto.

From this list, national coach Chot Reyes and his staff will prune it down to 12, finalizing the roster shortly before Gilas debuts against fellow Group A entry and FIBA Americas qualifier Dominican Republic at the Philippine Arena in Bocaue, Bulacan.

The national team will take on FIBA Africa qualifier Angola next at the Smart Araneta Coliseum in Cubao, Quezon City, then wrap up the first round of the Group Phase against world No. 10 and two-time FIBA EuroBasket champion Italy, also at the Big Dome.

Two wins, at least, will send Gilas to the second round against top qualifiers from Group B, made up of South Sudan, world No. 6 Serbia, China and Puerto Rico.

Designated as the third venue in the FIBAWC is the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City, which will house the Final Phase of the tournament.

Comprising the bulk of the Gilas pool are Chris Newsome, Kiefer Ravena, CJ Perez, Rhenz Abando, Jordan Heading, Dwight Ramos, Jamie Malonzo, Thirdy Ravena, Japeth Aguilar, JP Erram, Carl Tamayo, AJ Edu, and Anj Kouame.

Also included but recovering from recent injuries are Roger Pogoy (finger fracture), Ray Parks (muscle strain), and Calvin Oftana.

A key player for the TNT Tropang Giga in the PBA, Oftana suffered a Grade Two calf muscle strain during the Philippines’ opening game against Malaysia in the recent SEA Games in Cambodia.

Except for Clarkson, who has one more year left in his contract with the Utah Jazz and is reportedly looking to either negotiate a new deal or test the free market, and Sotto, who is eyeing a stint in the NBA Summer League, the active players in the pool are on call for scheduled pre-World Cup pocket tournaments and tuneup matches in Europe against the Estonian national team, Finland, Lithuania, and Latvia.

Another mini-tourney in China is also being arranged for early August.

The Philippines is the lead co-host of the FIBA World Cup 2023 with Japan and Indonesia.