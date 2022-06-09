The FIVB VNL gathers the top 16 volleyball nations to compete in a round robin tournament across six cities in the world. Handout

Aside from the UAAP women’s volleyball, Pinoy volleyball fans have something to look forward to this June as a telecommunication giant sets to stream the 2022 Volleyball Nations League (VNL) live on digital platform.

Smart Communications, Inc. is bringing the much-anticipated FIVB VNL right at the fingertips of fans via the GigaPlay App starting June 14.

VNL gathers the top 16 volleyball nations to compete in a round-robin tournament across six cities in the world including the Philippines, where the second leg of the women’s division will take place. The competition will be held from June 14 to 19.

Meanwhile, the men’s games will be happening from June 21 to 26 at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

Competing under the women's division are powerhouses USA, Japan, Italy, Thailand, China, Canada, Bulgaria and Belgium.

In the men' s division, teams from Japan, Argentina, Slovenia, Netherlands, France, China, Italy and Germany will be facing off in the country.

The exhibition matches of the Philippines for the PNVF International Challenge will also be streamed on GigaPlay.

The Philippine women’s national team will play against Asia’s top volleyball squads Thailand and Japan on June 11 (6 p.m.) and 12 (4 p.m.), respectively, while the men’s team will compete with Germany and Japan on June 16 (4 p.m.) and 27 (4 p.m.).

To watch all the FIVB VNL actions on GigaPlay, Smart subscribers must download the app on the Apple App Store or Google Play Store, set up an account, and watch while connected to Smart mobile data or PLDT Home WiFi.