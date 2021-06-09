Football: Kaya FC names new coach ahead of AFC Champions League debut

MANILA, Philippines -- Kaya FC on Wednesday announced that it has appointed a new coach ahead of its debut in the AFC Champions League this year.

Englishman Graham Harvey will now call the shots for Kaya.

"He's the man to lead us in our first run in the AFC Champions League!" the team said in its announcement.

More details will be forthcoming, but the team said Harvey will work closely with assistant coach Yu Hoshide, who remains "a vital piece" of their coaching staff.

"The two have been collaborating closely," they said.

Harvey is still currently in Australia but is expected to fly out to Manila soon.

Kaya FC finished second in the 2020 season of the Philippines Football League, which qualified them for the playoff round of the AFC Champions League.

They are scheduled to play Shanghai Port on June 23 in Suphan Buri, Thailand. If they win, they advance to Group F alongside Thai champions BG Pathum United, Vietnamese champions Viettel FC, and the reigning ACL champion from Korea Ulsan Hyundai FC.