PBA: TNT returns to Laoag for another training camp

The TNT Tropang GIGA practicing at the Laoag Centennial Arena. PBA Media Bureau.

MANILA, Philippines -- With Metro Manila still under general community quarantine with heightened restrictions until June 15, the TNT Tropang GIGA have returned to Ilocos Norte for another training camp.

TNT head coach Chot Reyes announced on Instagram that they are "back in the lab" after an eight-hour trip from Metro Manila to Laoag.

The team arrived early Monday morning and immediately started training at the Laoag Centennial Arena in the afternoon.

According to Reyes, they even brought their own weights to the camp to preserve the "bubble" environment.

This marks the Tropang GIGA's second training camp in Laoag. They had just returned to Manila last week, hoping to begin training at the Moro Lorenzo Gym inside the Ateneo de Manila University campus.

However, quarantine restrictions still bar scrimmages in Manila, and TNT only took a brief rest before returning to Laoag.

The PBA is hopeful that quarantine will be further eased after June 15, which would allow teams to train in their regular facilities.

At the moment, several teams practice in different venues in Batangas City. Meralco has previously held a camp in Laoag, while the NLEX Road Warriors are in Clark.