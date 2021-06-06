PBA looks to open season by early July

MANILA, Philippines -- The PBA is optimistic that it can start its 46th season by late June or early July, with teams progressing in their practices in various venues all over the country.

PBA Commissioner Willie Marcial said Saturday they remain on target to start by the last week of June or first week of July.

"Doon tayo naglalaro," Marcial said in a press conference.

All of their plans still depend on the government's decision regarding quarantine restrictions in Metro Manila, however.

The area known as NCR Plus -- Metro Manila, Laguna, Cavite, Bulacan and Rizal -- remains under general community quarantine "with restrictions" until June 15.

"Hinihintay lang namin 'yung June 15, kung ano ang magiging status. Kung GCQ, pwede na tayong mag-practice and scrimmages sa NCR," said Marcial.

"After June 15, I'll write and present ulit sa (Inter-Agency) Task Force," he added.

In the meantime, the PBA teams can keep practicing in areas under a more relaxed quarantine status.

It was previously reported that the Meralco Bolts and the TNT Tropang GIGA are set to return to Ilocos Norte for another training camp. The NLEX Road Warriors are practicing in Clark, Pampanga.

The other teams are training in gyms in Batangas City, which has opened its doors to the league's ball clubs while their usual venues remain closed.

"Nakita naman natin, successful 'yung mga practices natin. Three weeks na tayo, going four weeks na, okay ang practices natin," said Marcial.

The PBA held its previous season under a "bubble" set-up in Clark, Pampanga.



