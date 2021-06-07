WNBA: Arike Ogunbowale hits game-winning 3 to shock Storm

Arike Ogunbowale #24 of the Dallas Wings celebrates after scoring a three point basket to win the game against the Seattle Storm on June 6, 2021 at the Angel of the Winds Arena in Everett, Washington. Joshua Huston, NBAE via Getty Images/AFP

Arike Ogunbowale scored 24 points -- including the deciding 3-pointer with 2 seconds remaining -- as the Dallas Wings roared from behind in the fourth quarter to defeat the Seattle Storm 68-67 on Sunday in Everett, Wash.

Dallas trailed by seven points heading into the final period but rallied to pull within 67-65 on an Ogunbowale 3-pointer with 32.6 seconds left. After a miss by the Storm, Dallas ran a play for her again, and she produced the game-winner.

Breanna Stewart had a final shot for the Storm but missed with 0.7 seconds to play.

Marina Mabrey had 15 points for the Wings (3-5) with Isabelle Harrison adding 14.

Jewell Loyd scored 25 points, 19 of them in the second half for Seattle, which had a six-game win streak snapped. Stewart scored 14 for the Storm. Sue Bird had 13 points and team-highs in both rebounds (7) and assists (5).

The Storm (7-2) beat Dallas in overtime on Friday and two weeks earlier in overtime as well.

The Wings scored the final seven points of the first period, five of them by Ogunbowale, to run to a 17-13 lead after 10 minutes of play.

Seattle took the lead early in the second quarter when Ezi Madbegor's layup capped a 9-2 run. The Storm would push their advantage to as many as 10 points, 33-23, on the second of two Bird 3-pointers with 2:42 remaining in the half. Dallas again was best at the end of the period, pulling to within 33-28 at intermission.

Bird led all scorers with 11 points in the half, with Ogunbowale pacing the way for the Wings with 9 points. Neither team shot well over the first two quarters, with Seattle owning a 32.3 percent to 29.4 percent edge from the floor, and Dallas going only 1 of 10 from beyond the arc.

The Storm opened the third period on a 5-0 run, went up by 11 points and then 51-39 on a Loyd 3-pointer at the 3:24 mark of the period. Mabrey's late jumper allowed Dallas to pull within 56-49.

The Wings' five defeats this year have come by an average of 4.6 points per loss.

-- Lynx take down Dream for second time in 3 nights --

Kayla McBride had 19 points and reserve Crystal Dangerfield scored six of her 17 points in a pivotal stretch of the third quarter to lead the Minnesota Lynx to a 100-80 win Sunday over the visiting Atlanta Dream.

The Lynx also defeated Atlanta 86-84 on Friday night at the Target Center to snap the Dream's four-game winning streak.

Minnesota (3-4) has won three consecutive games after losing its first four.

Sylvia Fowles had 17 points on 6-of-7 shooting from the field with seven rebounds, two assists and five steals (tying a career high) for the Lynx.

Napheesa Collier added 14 points and six assists and reserve Rachel Banham contributed 13 points.

Minnesota made 51.5 percent of its shots, 11 of which were 3-pointers.

Atlanta (4-4) was led by Tiffany Hayes' 21 points and fellow starter Courtney Williams added 13 points with five assists and five rebounds.

Reserves Aari McDonald (15 points), Cheyenne Parker (12) and Crystal Bradford (12) combined for 39 points but they also had seven turnovers.