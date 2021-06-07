Obiena takes silver at FBK Games, as record-holder Duplantis wins gold

Olympic-bound Filipino pole vaulter EJ Obiena continues his strong build-up to the Tokyo Games, winning the silver medal at the FBK Games, held at the Blankers-Koen Stadion in Hengelo, the Netherlands on Sunday.

The 25-year-old Obiena cleared 5.80-meters to secure second place, behind world record holder Armand Duplantis of Sweden.

Duplantis set a new meet record by clearing 6.10-m. He later attempted to clear 6.19-m, which would have set a new outdoor world record, but failed to do so.

Obiena also tried to better his own mark as he attempted to clear 5.86-m, but was unable to complete it.

It was another good result for Obiena, who is coming off a gold medal-winning effort at the Göteborg Grand Prix in Sweden where he cleared 5.70-m to open his outdoor season on a high note.

Menno Vloon of the Netherlands also cleared 5.80-m but settled for the bronze after thrice failing to clear 5.92-m.

Rutger Koppelaar, another Dutch pole vaulter, came in fourth place after clearing 5.62-m.

Reigning Olympic gold medalist Thiago Braz was in fifth place, also at 5.62-m.



