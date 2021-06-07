Football club mourns loss of 'pillar' in Kieth Absalon

FEU's Kieth Absalon. Photo by Mia Montayre/UAAP Media

MANILA, Philippines -- Kieth Absalon dreamt of becoming a professional football player and represent the Philippines as a member of the Azkals.

He was a player with real quality, according to his coach, and had every chance to achieve those dreams. He already took a step towards one day playing for the senior team, having been called up to the youth squad for the AFF Under-19 Championship in 2018.

But Absalon won't get a chance to fulfill his goals, as the football player was killed in an IED blast in his hometown of Masbate City last Sunday.

He was only 21 years old.

"'Yung nararamdaman ko talaga is mabigat," said Marvin Dava, who coached Absalon in Malaya FC as well as in Far Eastern University (FEU), where he is an assistant.

"Kasi, aside from being a player, si Kieth, parang he's like a brother to me. So noong time na nalaman ko, parang, una hindi ako makapinawala, and then at the same time, parang ano nang mangyayari, 'yung mga dreams niya?" he said.

Dava's thoughts went to Absalon's younger brother, Karl, who plays for the FEU boys team. Both players had such high hopes for their future in the sport, said the coach.

"Paano na 'yung mga dreams nila? 'Yung dreams ni Kieth?" he lamented.

Absalon, a forward, showed immediate promise for the FEU boys team, winning UAAP Most Valuable Player honors in Season 78. In Season 82, he cracked the starting XI of the men's team, but their campaign was cut short when the tournament was cancelled because of COVID-19.

As it turned out, it would be Absalon's last official competition.

Dava called Absalon the "pillar" of his Malaya FC team, and a crucial player for the Tamaraws, one of the powerhouse programs in UAAP football.

"Both sa Malaya and sa FEU, malaking kawalan talaga si Kieth," he said.

"'Yung talent niya, very talented talaga. I know, kung hindi lang sana nangyari 'yun, malamang, malayo 'yung mararating ni Kieth," Dava also said.

Asked how far Absalon could have gone as an athlete, Dava said: "Probably, magiging Azkals sana. And also, I'm sure he will become a professional player."

"Kasi 'yung quality niya sir is from one to 10, I think nine or 10, for his age. So he's really a quality player."

The PFF had offered to give financial assistance to Absalon's family, who also lost another member in Nolven, a cousin of Kieth. They were riding their bikes along Purok 4, Barangay Anas in Masbate City when the blast happened around 6:45 a.m. Sunday.

Also injured in the incident is Nolven's son, 16-year-old Chrisbin Daniel.

The Absalon family is calling for justice, as they believe that Kieth and Nolven didn't perish in the IED blast; rather, they say that they were shot by suspected members of the New People's Army.

As investigations continue into the incident, what's certain is that Philippine football lost someone who could have played a part in its future.

"Tahimik lang siya," Dava said of Absalon. "Tahimik siya, smiley, ma-respeto."

"Pero 'pag nasa game siya, halimaw siya," he added. "Ang galing talaga. Magaling na bata. Magaling talaga." -- From a report by Zandro Ochona, ABS-CBN News.



RELATED VIDEO: