FilOil: Ateneo gets first win at the expense of CEU

Kai Ballungay helped also-ran Ateneo notch its first win in the FilOil preseason tilt. FilOil/Handout.



MANILA -- Ateneo de Manila University finally broke through in the 2023 FilOil EcoOil Preseason Cup after defeating Centro Escolar University, 77-49, on Monday in San Juan City

Ian Espinosa top-scored for the Katipunan-based squad after putting up 12 points, while Kai Ballungay finished with 10. JM Credo also was instrumental in the win after delivering nine points, five assists, and two boards.

This is the first win of Ateneo in the tournament after enduring five straight losses. Still, they are already eliminated from playoff contention after yesterday’s loss against Adamson.

The Scorpions meanwhile, fell to 1-8 even with the efforts of Daniel Marcelo with 15 points and four rebounds. Also finishing in double digits for CEU was Christian Treb Malicana with 10 markers and five rebounds.

Meanwhile, College of St. Benilde bounced back from their previous loss against JRU with an 84-78 win against Lyceum of the Philippines University to improve to 6-3.

Miggy Corteza was huge for the Taft-based squad with 23 points and three boards, and following him was Paul Turco who scored 11 alongside nine rebounds. Michael Mara also finished in double digits with a 10-point, six-rebound game.

The Pirates, who now go down to 6-3, were led by Enoch Valdez’s 14 points, five boards, and two dimes, and Gyle Patrick Montaño’s 12 points and six rebounds. John Barba finished with 10 points in the loss, while Jearolan Omandac scored nine with three boards and three dimes.