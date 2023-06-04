Adamson's Matthew Montebon hit the game-winning three-pointer to complete their comeback over Ateneo. FilOil/Handout.

MANILA -- Adamson University scored a nail-biting win against Ateneo de Manila University, 61-60, at the 2023 FilOil EcoOil Preseason Cup on Sunday in San Juan City.

Down by two in the dying seconds, Matthew Montebon hit a huge three-pointer with only five seconds left in the game to end the 20-1 run of the Soaring Falcons in the last seven minutes of the contest. He finished with 13 points on five-of-five shooting, alongside two assists and two rebounds.

John Calisay contributed 10 points and three rebounds for Adamson who completed a 27-point comeback to improve to 4-4 as they keep their quarterfinals bid alive. Cedric Manzano followed him with nine markers and two boards.

The Blue Eagles, who are still winless in five games, were led by Kai Ballungay’s 13 points and five rebounds. Lebron Nieto and Ian Espinosa also scored nine points each, but Ateneo failed to hold on to their lead and now see themselves ousted from post-elimination contention.

In yet another comeback, National University escaped St. Clare College, 82-79.

Kean Baclaan put up 19 points and three assists, and backstopping him was Steve Nash Enriquez who contributed 12 points and four assists as the Bulldogs improve to 5-2.

Ahron topscored for the Saints with 17 points and five assists but were not able to hold a firm grip on their 21-point lead as they go down to 4-3. Jimboy Estrada and Megan Galang also scored contributed 16 markers each.

Spoiling a 23-point comeback was Far Eastern University after beating Centro Escolar University, 79-70.

Patrick Sleat’s 16 points, five assists, and four rebounds led the Morayta-based squad who saw themselves improve to 5-3, and following him was Chiolo Añonuevo with 12, Xyrus Dane Torres with 11, and Mouhamed Faty and Aeron Bagunu with 10 each,

The Scorpions, who were led by Ayodeji Balogun with 18 points and 14 boards, now only have one win in their eight outings. Following him was Daniel Marcelo with 12 markers and four dimes and four boards.

In an NCAA clash, Jose Rizal University defeated College of St. Benilde 81-68.

Shawn Argente, Ry Dela Rosa, and Marj De Leon combined for 36 points, each putting up 12 for the Heavy Bombers who improved to 2-4.

Belinde on the other hand is now at 5-3 and were led by Miggy Corteza’s 18 points and Migs Oczon’s 15 points.