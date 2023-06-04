Sipalay City ready for BVR on Tour 2023 2nd leg

BVR founder Bea Tan and Amanda Villanueva emerged as champions in a 2017 invitational tournament in Sipalay. The Negros Occidental city will host this year's second leg of the Beach Volleyball Republic on Tour on June 24-25. Photo courtesy of Joel Balajadia

MANILA -- Sipalay City is pulling all the stops when it hosts the Beach Volleyball Republic on Tour on June 24-25.

The Negros Occidental city is no stranger in having a beach volleyball event, as it held a tournament hosted by then Vice Mayor Gina Lizares in 2017, with BVR founder Bea Tan and Amanda Villanueva winning the title at the expense of Erjane Magdato and Alexa Polidario.

After six years, the best collegiate and club teams from all over the nation goes to Sipalay to compete in this year's second BVR on Tour leg.

A big fan of beach volleyball, Lizares believes that sports can bring great impact to her city’s tourism as well as the youth.

Not only the athletes are excited for the two-day competition but they are lookig forward to visiting the popular tourist destination called the Jewel of the Sugar Island, Sipalay City.

Sipalay will have its own qualifying tournament to determine the city's

representatives in the BVR leg.

There will also be beach volleyball workshops for local youth enthusiasts to learn the sport with their idols.