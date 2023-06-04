Terrence Romeo of San Miguel puts up a jump shot against Barangay Ginebra in their PBA on Tour game. PBA Images.

Terrence Romeo put on a vintage performance on Sunday as he led San Miguel Beer to a lopsided 90-78 win over Barangay Ginebra in the PBA on Tour at Ynares Center in Antipolo.

Romeo dropped 21 points to go with his three rebounds and two assists in his best outing since returning from injury.

Backing him up were Jericho Cruz with 18 markers and CJ Perez who dished out 15. This more than made up for the absence of San Miguel stars June Mar Fajardo, Vic Manuel, Chris Ross and Marcio Lassiter.

The Kings, who also fielded a limited lineup, rarely threatened the Beermen who led by as much as 24 points.

Ginebra was without Christian Standhardinger, Stanley Pringle, Jaime Malonzo and Scottie Thompson.

The game has given Romeo a much-needed workout as he plans to go all out int he coming PBA season.

"Nagfocus lang ako sa game namin, pinaghahandaan kung paanong makakabalik in game condition. Para pag totally healed na ang body ko ready na ang body kong talagang lumaro," he said.

"Tuloy pa rin ang therapy ko, inaalagaan ko lang sa kain at pahinga. Siguro nasa 99 percent na ko."