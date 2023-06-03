PBA on Tour: Magnolia eludes NLEX to stay undefeated

Action between Magnolia and NLEX in the PBA on Tour. PBA Images.

MANILA -- Magnolia managed thwart NLEX, 103-97, and stay undefeated in the PBA on Tour exhibition game on Saturday at the Baliwag Star Arena in Bulacan.

Jed Mendoza put out the fire by connecting the dagger three that stopped the Road Warriors on their tracks in the last 12.4 seconds after NLEX pulled to within 100-97.

It was the Hotshots' third win in the preseason series.

Mendoza finished with eight points, five rebounds, and three steals.

Jackson Corpuz led Magnolia in scoring with 19 points, 12 of them coming in the third period. James Laput had a double double of 18 points and 13 rebounds to go eith his four assists and two blocks.

Paul Lee and Rome Dela Rosa chipped in 12 points each.

Ben Adamos paced NLEX with with 18 points.

Don Trollano and Kevin Alas helped the Road Warriors with 15 points apiece. But these weren't enough to giver thr Road Warriors a firtst win in the tourney.

The scores:

MAGNOLIA 103—Corpuz 19, Laput 18, Ahanmisi 15, Dela Rosa 12, Lee 12, Mendoza 8, Eriobu 7, Jalalon 6, Barroca 6, Tratter 0, Murrell 0.

NLEX 97—Adamos 18, Trollano 15, Alas 15, Pascual 14, Fajardo 12, Rosales 8, Galanza 7, Doliguez 5, Miranda 3.

Quarters: 26-25, 45-53, 75-67, 103-97.