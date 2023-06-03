NCAA: Kurt Reyson to lead Letran's 4-peat charge

Kurt Reyson is named as the team captain of Letran Knights. Handout

MANILA – Kurt Reyson will be carrying the torch for the Letran Knights in the next season of NCAA as he has been named as the captain of the team.

Reyson will be leading the four-peat seeking Letran under the new coach Rensy Bajar.

According to the athlete, he patiently waited for his time to eventually lead the proud basketball program of Knights.

“Ito yung hinihintay ko sa career ko. Ito yung chance ko na ma-lead yung team at binigyan ako ng chance ni coach na dalhin yung team na ito,” he said.

Reyson has so far fit the bill as he has emerged as the go-to guy of the defending NCAA champions in the ongoing 2023 Filoil EcoOil Preseason Cup.

But scoring is just one side of the story, with Bajar quick to remind his lead guard that leadership is more than just putting the ball through the hoop.

“Kailangan 'di lang dapat puro sa kanya. Dapat magkaroon pa ng identity yung team na ready sila mag-step up sa challenge, at magsisimula lahat yun sa leadership ni Kurt,” the coach said.

Reyson will carry the lessons he learned from his past seniors Fran Yu, Brent Paraiso, and Tommy Olivario, all of whom were pivotal in Letran’s recent championship spree.

“Marami akong natutunan sa kanila bilang leader,” he said. “Bilang captain ball, ikaw dapat ang sundan nila, na dapat ako mismo yung mag-angat sa kanila, na pag-down sila, ako yung unang kakausap para makabawi sila at buong team kami na umangat.”

Reyson knew that there’s still a lot more that he could do and the team can improve on as they seek to extend their reign.

“Alam ko yung pressure bilang isa sa mga leaders ng team, lalo pa defending champions kami. Kaya tatrabahuin ko talaga ito at tatrabahuin namin ito bilang isang team. Dapat handa ako sa lahat ng mangyayari,” he added.