PBA: For Eala, Ravena's case shows players' contracts must adapt to changing times

Former PBA commissioner Noli Eala said Kiefer Ravena will have to respect the uniform players contract (UPC) in relation to his decision to play for the Shiga Lakestars in Japan's B.League.

But he admitted Ravena's case also shows the league will have to revisit and revise the UPC to adapt to the changing times.

"The decision by Kieffer to sign with a Japan B-League team is bold and ambitious. Excited for him. I am all for athletes looking for opportunities abroad. Sports is global and universal. Having said that, however, I still believe live contracts have to be respected," Eala said in a series of Twitter posts.

"The PBA is a pro league. Players with live contracts cannot simply enter into another agreement to play elsewhere arbitrarily. The UPC is a keystone of stability of the PBA. Must be respected. The middle ground is to revise the UPC to reflect the changing times. PBA must adapt."

The Shiga Lakestars announced on Wednesday that they have already signed Ravena, who has a live contract with the NLEX Road Warriors.

While the NLEX management supports the player's career growth, it said in a statement that Ravena will still have to abide by the contract he signed with the team and the PBA.

"We understand and support Kiefer’s desire for personal advancement. However, as a member of the PBA, we are duty bound to abide by the rules and regulations that govern the league," NLEX said in a statement posted on the team website Wednesday night.

"The Japan engagement of Kiefer will need to conform to the terms of the UPC as well as the rules and policies of the PBA."

The PBA has opposed the signing with the Japan B.League team even before the NLEX came out with the statement.

"Hindi pwede," PBA commissioner Willie Marcial said Wednesday, citing the league rules barring Ravena from signing with any other team outside the PBA.

But Eala said the issue between Ravena and the PBA must be dealt with reasonably, without any threat of a ban or fine against the player.

"Contractual issues must be dealt with reasonably. Bans or fines are counter-productive. League policies must be clear and based on principles of fairness and equity for all," he said.

