PBA: Kiefer Ravena is bound by league rules, says NLEX

The NLEX Road Warriors management insisted that Kiefer Ravena will have to abide by PBA rules regarding his plan to join the Japan B.League.

"We understand and support Kiefer’s desire for personal advancement. However, as a member of the PBA, we are duty bound to abide by the rules and regulations that govern the league," said the club in its statement posted on its official website.

"The NLEX Road Warriors stand by the tripartite agreement between our organization, the PBA, and the individual player, which is enshrined in the Uniform Player Contract (UPC)."

The Shiga Lakestars in Japan's B.League announced Wednesday that Ravena has signed a contract for the 2021-22 B.League season.

His younger brother, Thirdy, was the first, having played for the San-En NeoPhoenix last season, and he recently signed a contract extension with the team.

"The Japan engagement of Kiefer will need to conform to the terms of the UPC as well as the rules and policies of the PBA," the NLEX further said.

PBA Commissioner Willie Marcial has said the league's rules bar Ravena from signing with a different club in a different league.

"Hindi pwede," Marcial told ABS-CBN News in a phone interview.

Marcial said he and Ravena had "informal talks" on Tuesday regarding this development, and he informed the player that it was against the PBA's rules and regulations.

