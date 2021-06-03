Donaire: Let's stop Asian hate, any kind of hate

Shortly after his WBC bantamweight title win, Nonito Donaire Jr. made a statement against the growing number of attacks against Asians in the US.

The "Filipino Flash" admitted that even his dad, Nonito Sr., became wary of going outdoors due to possibly being attacked on the streets.

“I want to make the statement that we’re all one,” Donaire said in the ring after knocking out erstwhile unbeaten champion Nordine Oubaali the fight. “If we could help each other, then we should help each other."

"Let us stop Asian hate. My elderly father is afraid to go out. Let’s stop the hate, any kind of hate.”

Donaire, who is now the oldest bantamweight fighter ever to win a world title, also paid tribute to his wife Rachel for being his boxing coach-manager.

"I wanna give the biggest shout-out to the FIRST EVER FEMALE HEAD TRAINER TO COACH A WORLD CHAMPION and..... #ANDNEW WBC CHAMPION TRAINER BELT recipient @racheldonaire," Donaire said in his Facebook post.

It was Rachel who was calling the shots in Donaire's corner in his past few fights.

Even during training, Donaire's wife oversees the boxer's strength and conditioning.

"I am grateful to my Queen for all that she does, not only in the gym but also the house to make camp run smoothly. Let me say, that it has NOT been easy for her being a female in this sport," he said.

"She's taken a lot of hits for being my manager and trainer. Called a b*tch and saying she doesn't know fighting when she was a champion in her own right when all she did was fight for me. I am grateful that now she is getting the respect she's always deserved for being in my corner."

