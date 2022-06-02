Agatha Uvero announces split from Paul Desiderio

MANILA — (UPDATED) Blackwater Bossing guard Paul Desiderio and his long-time partner, former UAAP courtside reporter Agatha Uvero, have separated, the latter announced on Thursday.
Uvero, with whom Desiderio has a 1-year-old son, revealed their breakup through a statement on Twitter, where she has been chronicling milestones of their relationship over the years.
“Me and Paul Desiderio are no longer together, we have gone our separate ways for a while now. I hope everyone respects this decision and helps us move on” she wrote in a tweet she has since deleted.
In a subsequent tweet, she added: “It’s not breakup season, for some it’s loving yourself season.”
Uvero and Desiderio’s love story unfolded on the basketball court.
Desiderio led the UP Fighting Maroons to their first finals appearance in the UAAP in more than three decades 2018, while Uvero reported from the sidelines for the Diliman-based squad for two years.
They got engaged in November 2019, and welcomed their baby, Andres, in April 2021.
Uvero’s announcement of the split came just a day after Desiderio said he would miss basketball for a year, due to torn ACL.