Agatha Uvero announces split from Paul Desiderio

MANILA — (UPDATED) Blackwater Bossing guard Paul Desiderio and his long-time partner, former UAAP courtside reporter Agatha Uvero, have separated, the latter announced on Thursday.

Uvero, with whom Desiderio has a 1-year-old son, revealed their breakup through a statement on Twitter, where she has been chronicling milestones of their relationship over the years.

“Me and Paul Desiderio are no longer together, we have gone our separate ways for a while now. I hope everyone respects this decision and helps us move on” she wrote in a tweet she has since deleted.

It's not breakup season, for some it's loving yourself season 😌 — Jean Agatha (@agathauvero) June 2, 2022

In a subsequent tweet, she added: “It’s not breakup season, for some it’s loving yourself season.”

Uvero and Desiderio’s love story unfolded on the basketball court.

I don't mind sharing your heart with the entire UP community ❤️ Your heart is so big we can all fit, King Maroon. @pauldesiderio18 pic.twitter.com/QU0W0ODnNL — Jean Agatha (@agathauvero) November 28, 2018

Desiderio led the UP Fighting Maroons to their first finals appearance in the UAAP in more than three decades 2018, while Uvero reported from the sidelines for the Diliman-based squad for two years.

On April 27, 2021 @pauldesiderio18 & I quietly welcomed our little prince maroon, Juan Andres U. Desiderio ❤️ #Atin2 🥺 pic.twitter.com/peQOFumf6Y — Jean Agatha (@agathauvero) April 29, 2021

They got engaged in November 2019, and welcomed their baby, Andres, in April 2021.

Uvero’s announcement of the split came just a day after Desiderio said he would miss basketball for a year, due to torn ACL.