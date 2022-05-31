Photo from Paul Desiderio's Facebook page

MANILA – Blackwater Bossing guard Paul Desiderio is stepping out of the basketball court for a year, announcing on Tuesday he tore his anterior cruciate ligament.

"My worst fear has come true: Today, I was told I tore my ACL and would have to undergo operation next week. This means I would need to leave basketball for a year," Desiderio said in a statement.

"Basketball has always been a huge part of me and taking this break was unexpected as it is painful to share with everyone."

The former UP Fighting Maroons star also thanked his family for serving as his inspiration in this challenging time in his professional career.

"To my friends, your support has always been invaluable. To those who have watched me from a struggling rookie at the UAAP, to where I am now at Blackwater, to my fans: This experience has humbled me and will keep me grounded as I promise to use this time to get better every day and come back stronger," he said.