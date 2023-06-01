Handout photo

Sibling bonds are often characterized by unwavering support and encouragement, and MMA fighters Denice and Drex Zamboanga exemplify this.

As ONE Friday Fights 19 on June 2 approaches, Denice stands firmly behind her brother as he prepares to take on a formidable foe.

Drex is set to lock horns with seasoned veteran “The Ghost” Chen Rui of China in a three-round bantamweight clash.

The 26-year-old Chengdu Ashura Fight Club representative boasts an experienced 15-5 record with six knockout wins and three submission victories.

Moreover, Chen has been plying his trade in ONE Championship since 2019 and has figured in eight matches under the promotion’s banner.

On Friday, “The Ghost” seeks to reinsert his name into the win column at the expense of Drex, who has won three-straight bouts in ONE.

Denice is extremely confident that Drex will be able to achieve his fourth consecutive victory to establish himself as a major player in the stacked bantamweight division.

“I'm overjoyed that my brother will be able to compete once more. We want to demonstrate his progress and hard work in training. Keep an eye out for him because this fight will feature a new version of my Kuya on Friday,” she said.

While she is mum about the specific details of the areas that Drex has worked on in training camp, Denice guarantees that the pivotal encounter won’t need the three ringside judges to decide on the outcome.

"I'm pretty sure there will be a knockout," she declared.

ONE Friday Fights 19 is set to take place at the fabled Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.