Drex Zamboanga needed only 1 minute and 5 seconds to finish Rahul Raju. Handout photo

Drex Zamboanga made quick work of Rahul Raju, knocking out his Indian opponent in the first round of his lightweight debut in ONE: Full Circle, Friday night at Singapore Indoor Stadium.

The 5-foot-8 Zamboanga native climbed 3 weight classes and it paid off as he floored Raju in 1 minute and 5 seconds.

The Indian tried to take the fight to the mat, but the fighter from Marrok Force prevailed in keeping the bout at stand up.

Zamboanga then unleashed a flurry of body punches that opened up Raju's head for a right uppercut.

Raju was already out before hitting the mat face down, signaling the end of the fight.

"I'm feeling great because it's been two since since I fought in the cage. I'm really excited for this fight," said Zamboanga.

"From flyweight to lightweight was not very easy because you have to train your speed, your conditioning, you need to be heavy."

Zamboanga, brother of atomweight title contender Denice, went up to 8-5.

Raju, meanwhile, fell to 8-7.

Meanwhile, Team Lakay's Jeremy Pacatiw suffered his first defeat in ONE Championship after succumbing to Fabricio Andrade of Brazil.

Pacatiw was showing good stand up versus the Brazilian, but Andrade connected a well placed left knee to the body as the Filipino was rushing in.

As a result, Pacatiw doubled over and lost the bout via first round knockout.