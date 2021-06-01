NCAA all set for Season 96 with online chess, taekwondo

MANILA, Philippines -- The NCAA is ready to open its unique 96th season on June 13, with two sports -- chess and taekwondo -- to be held on a virtual platform.

The opening ceremony will be a "hybrid," according to NCAA Management Committee chairman Fr. Vic Calvo of host school Colegio de San Juan de Letran.

"It's a combination of online, but for us na vaccinated na, we will make an appearance doon sa opening," Calvo said during the Philippine Sportswriters Association (PSA) Forum on Tuesday morning.

"Alam mo naman 'yung situation natin, it calls for creativity," he added. "Sa iba, sumusuko na, pero sa amin, we'll make sure na ito ang pinakamagandang opening namin."

Games will be shown starting the next day: online chess and taekwondo (poomsae and speed kicking). The matches and performances were previously recorded, according to Calvo.

"But sa presentation, it's as if we're doing it live kasi merong commentators, analysis, lalo na sa chess," he said. "Sa chess, akala natin boring, pero hindi."

The NCAA is still waiting for approval to hold at least two more events: the skills challenges in basketball and volleyball.

"Whatever is allowable doon sa CHED and IATF ay ginagawa po namin," Calvo said. "We pledge the fans not only of the NCAA but of Philippine sports that we're really doing our best to showcase the spirit of competition, especially during this pandemic."

The season will carry the theme "Rise Up Stronger."