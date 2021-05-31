Kai Sotto on his way back to PH, but Gilas participation unsure

MANILA, Philippines -- Teenage center Kai Sotto is on his way back to the Philippines, the Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP) confirmed on Monday.

The 19-year-old, who recently signed a contract with the Adelaide 36ers of Australia's National Basketball League, is expected to arrive in Manila by Monday night.

However, it is uncertain if he will get to join Gilas Pilipinas for the FIBA Asia Cup 2021 qualifiers that will take place in Clark, Pampanga from June 16-20.

"We have to play it by ear," SBP special assistant Ryan Gregorio told ABS-CBN News.

Sotto will go through the minimum 10 days of quarantine as mandated by the government. This means the earliest he can get out of quarantine will be on June 11.

It will thus be unlikely that Sotto can join Gilas Pilipinas in its training at the Inspire Sports Academy in Calamba, Laguna.

However, Gregorio stressed that what's important is that Sotto "is already in town."

"(The) schedule is very fluid," he also said.

Gilas plays three games in the third and final window of the qualifiers, needing just one win in order to advance to the FIBA Asia Cup in August. They play Korea on June 16 and 20, and Indonesia on June 18.

Sotto may also suit up for the Philippines in the FIBA Olympic Qualifying Tournament in Belgrade, Serbia from June 29 to July 4.

RELATED VIDEO: