NCAA: Boyet Fernandez out as San Beda head coach

Boyet Fernandez led San Beda to four NCAA titles. File photo.

MANILA, Philippines -- Boyet Fernandez will not be returning as head coach of San Beda University after a relatively disappointing campaign in the NCAA Season 97 men's basketball tournament.

San Beda team manager Jude Roque confirmed the development to ABS-CBN News on Monday.

Fernandez was unable to steer San Beda to the finals of Season 97, ending an incredible streak of 14 consecutive championship appearances for the Red Lions.

"Thank you so much to everyone, your messages give me strength in these trying times, so long until we meet again," Fernandez said in a statement to the San Beda community, as reported by Tiebreaker Times.

The 50-year-old coach had two stints with San Beda: first from 2013 to 2014, where he led them to back-to-back titles, and then from 2017 to 2022.

He steered the Red Lions to two more crowns in 2017 and 2018, but they lost to archrival Colegio de San Juan de Letran in the Season 95 finals before falling short in the Final 4 this season.

Fernandez said his achievements in San Beda -- six Final 4 appearances, five finals and four championships -- were "not bad."

"But I know I came up short of all your expectations last season, and I will take all the blame for that," he acknowledged.

Fernandez's coaching staff will also be leaving San Beda.

According to Roque, a formal announcement is expected from San Beda in a few days. The team is already in search of a new head coach, with former Letran and University of Santo Tomas mentor Aldin Ayo among those reportedly in consideration.