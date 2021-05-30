NBA star Jeremy Lin says Asian-American identity is part of his ‘superpower’

Basketball free-agent Jeremy Lin told Harvard's graduating class that his identity as the "Asian-American basketball player" is part of his "superpower" at Class Day this week.

"I've come to understand that my identity is part of my superpower," the NBA champion told his alma mater's class of 2021 on Wednesday in a video that he later shared to his Instagram account.

"Even though I will always be more than an Asian-American basketball player, just as each of you are more than your backgrounds, who I am and where I come from is woven into everything that I do. That's the cold hard veritas."

Lin has spoke before about his struggles during his early career, especially surrounding his identity when he broke through at the New York Knicks in the "Linsanity" era of 2012.

The 32-year-old failed to make it back to the NBA this season, despite starring in the G League for the Santa Cruz Warriors, ending his dream of a return.

"I hope that you will take your identity and whatever background and life experiences you have to help change the lives of those around you," the nine-year NBA veteran said. "Because after being at the top of the world during Linsanity, I can tell you that success without community is absolutely meaningless."

Lin spoke remotely via video to the virtual ceremony, the second year in a row that Covid-19 has prevented in-person graduation.

"When I was first asked to speak at Class Day, in true student-athlete fashion, I tried to turn down this extra writing assignment," the former NBA star told those watching.

"But I get it. In a year all about diversity and inclusion, you needed a token. So here I am, your token Asi - athlete."

He also joked about the benefits of the economics degree he graduated from Harvard with in 2010 in his career as a professional basketball player.

"I want to say that having a degree from Harvard has done absolutely nothing for me. Seriously, it hasn't helped me at all in my chosen profession," Lin said.

"If anything, it was just a quick, easy way to spend $200,000 and feel superior to Cornell grads. Still, I'm really glad I have it, and I'm really proud to be a part of this community."

While Lin missed out on an NBA return this season he has made it clear in several interviews since that he has not retired from basketball and he is weighing up his next step.

He played the 2019-20 season in the Chinese Basketball Association with the Beijing Ducks and may return to China to resume his career.

