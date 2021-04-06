NBA: Jeremy Lin, Jordan Clarkson swap tweets to fans' delight

Been amazing to see what JC has been doin this season and Filipino fans are some of the best in the world!! @JordanClarksons #6thManOfTheYear https://t.co/W39jqXflfY — Jeremy Lin (@JLin7) April 6, 2021

Jeremy Lin has found an affinity with Jordan Clarkson being a fellow Asian-American.

The two swapped tweets recently, with Lin, a American with Taiwanese descent, praising Clarkson for his successes with the Utah Jazz.

The former New York Knicks star also posted a link of a New York Times report citing Clarkson's role in the Jazz's growing popularity.

"Been amazing to see what JC has been doin this season and Filipino fans are some of the best in the world!! @JordanClarksons

#6thManOfTheYear," said Lin, who now plays for the Sta. Cruz Warriors in the NBA G-League.

Clarkson, who played with Lin during their time with the LA Lakers, tweeted back.

"My brother, respect!!" said the Fil-American.

The short exchange drew delighted reactions from fans.

"You the OG for Asian guards...thank you for proving them we can do it," said one fan.

"We, Filipino basketball fans, rooted for you like you're one of ours too, Mr. Lin. Many of the die hard fans (and some casual fans) of the sport still do. We're very excited about J.C's play right now," said another Filipino fan.

RELATED VIDEO: