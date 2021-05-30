Cycling: Patrick Coo misses out on round-of-16 in BMX Supercross World Cup Round 3

Filipino cyclist Patrick Coo could not advance to the round of 16 in the BMX Supercross World Cup Round 3, held Saturday in Bogota, Colombia.

Coo finished sixth in his heat with a time of 35.383 seconds. He was 2.113 seconds behind France's Dylan Gobert, who won the heat.

Only the top four in each heat will qualify to the round of 16, but Coo still had another shot through the Last Chance Race.

But it was another heartbreaker for Coo as he finished third in his heat, with a time of 35.533s. Only the top two advance to the round of 16.

Phillip Schaub of Germany (34.470s) and Juan Felipe Ruiz Munoz of Colombia (34.869s) went through.

Coo, the 2019 Asian BMX junior champion, eventually finished 45th overall in Round 3, out of 63 riders.

The event serves as the final qualifier for the Olympic Games, with Round 4 of the World Cup set for Sunday also in Bogota.

Qualification is through ranking points, which riders gain in tournaments such as the Supercross World Cup. Coo failed to gain any points in the event but still has a chance in Round 4 to boost his Olympic stock.

As of May 11, the Philippines is in 33rd place in the Olympic qualification rankings, with 297 points.

France's Joris Daudet gained 150 points after topping the podium, followed by Cedric Butti of Switzerland and Helvijs Brabis of Latvia.

