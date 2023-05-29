Former UP forward Carl Tamayo has won his first professional championship. B.League

Carl Tamayo hopes for more opportunities, replicate team success after first year in the B.League.

Ryuku Golden Kings rookie Carl Tamayo ended his first season as a pro with yet another championship after his squad defeated the Chiba Jets, 88-73, in Game 2 of the Japan B.League finals at Kanagawa Prefecture.

And despite not being able to step foot on the court in their two-game sweep, the 6-foot-7 swingman has nothing but positives to say about their win.

“I’m very happy for my teammates, team and the whole organization. They really worked hard for this, I think the team deserves it, I’m very happy for each one that’s part of the team,” he said.

Despite having already tasted a championship before with the University of the Philippines (UP) in 2022, the former Fighting Maroon still savored his first professional championship in his young career.

“First ring as a rookie so I’m very happy to have this experience," he added.

The Gilas forward only saw limited action in his first year with the Golden Kings, which is why aside from duplicating their success next season, Tamayo also hopes to contribute more in his incoming sophomore year in Japan.

“I’m really looking forward to next season. Hopefully, we get the championship again and I’ll be able to help the team," Tamayo said.

The former UP star averaged 2.7 points and 1.3 rebounds per game in his first season. His highest-scoring game in the B.League was against Kai Sotto's Hiroshima Dragons on May 7, tallying 11 points with two boards. He also scored 13 points in the East Asia Super League on March 4 in a win against the Fubon Braves.

Related video: