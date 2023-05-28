Former UP forward Carl Tamayo has won his first professional championship. (C) B.LEAGUE

Carl Tamayo is a champion once again, and this time, at the professional level.

This is after the Ryukyu Golden Kings defeated the Chiba Jets in Game 2 of the Japan B.League Finals, 88-73, on Sunday at Kanagawa Prefecture.

Koh Flippin helped the Golden Kings secure the title in Game 2 after putting up 21 points, eight assists, and three rebounds, and Jack Cooley contributed 19 points and 15 rebounds.

Also leading the way for Ryukyu's 96-93 Game 1 win on Saturday was former Meralco Bolts reinforcement Allen Durham with 26 points and 14 rebounds.

Tamayo, while not having the opportunity to play for the Golden Kings in the finals, still has earned valuable experience that will help the former University of the Philippines star in his young career moving forward.

He put up averages of 2.7 points and 1.3 rebounds per game in his first season after signing a three-year deal with Ryuku in January.

Tamayo was not fielded in either final game by Ryukyu. Durham, for his part, contributed 13 points and seven rebounds as the Golden Kings wrapped up the series in Game 2.



