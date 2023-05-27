MPBL: Nermal-led Bacoor slays Gensan

From the MPBL Facebook page

The Bacoor Strikers found a way to pull off a 74-68 victory against the General Santos Warriors in the Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League Fifth Season on Friday at the FilOil Flying V Center in San Juan.

Jhan Nermal dropped 12 of his 23 points in the payoff period, while James Kwekutye fired the last six points as the Strikers came back from a five-point deficit midway in the quarter.

Kwekuteye also brought down 10 rebounds, four assists, and two steals.

Michael Canete chipped in 10 points, five rebounds, two steals, and two blocks for the Strikers.

GenSan got 16 points from John Wilson, 12 points plus 11 rebounds from Jervy Cruz, and 12 points from Larry Rodriguez.

Meanwhile, Makati completed a 91-81 comeback against San Juan.

The Kings needed four straight triples from JC Cullar, Joseph Terso, Gab Dagangon, and Billy Robles to put away the game for good.

In the opener, Rizal XentroMall blasted Bulacan, 87-70.

Jeric James Pido paced Rizal with 16 points, 12 assists, and four rebounds, followed by Ry Dela Rosa with 15 points and Alvin Capobres with 11.

This ruined Joseph Gabayni’s 22-point, 17-rebound effort for Bulacan.