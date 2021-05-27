PBA: Blackwater eyes possible training in Tagaytay to cut travel time

The management of Blackwater is considering to move its training camp somewhere near Metro Manila to save some travel time.

Coach Nash Racela and the rest of the team already held scrimmages at the Batangas City Sports Center on their first week of training.

Pending the government's decision on whether it will put the NCR Plus under the regular general community quarantine (GCQ) or remain under heightened restrictions, the Bossing are mulling to move their camp to Tagaytay.

The team made a temporary move to the Splendido Taal Country Club.

Team owner Dioceldo Sy said they plan to stay if NCR Plus reverts to regular GCQ.

"Tingnan natin by next week," Sy said in PBA.ph. "For now balikan muna." (LINK ON PBA.PH https://pba.ph/news/blackwater-eyeing-tagaytay-training-camp)

Those who are practicing in Batangas are training under a closed-circuit system or semi-bubble setting. This means, everyone from coaches, players to staff have to strictly limit their movements from house to vehicle to venue and vice versa.

Meralco, TnT Tropang Giga, and NLEX, meanwhile, are training in a full bubble set-up.

The NLEX Road Warriors are training in Clark, Pampanga, while the Bolts and Tropang Giga travelled up north in Laoag, Ilocos Norte.

