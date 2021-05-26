Yeng Guiao delights in Clarkson's 6th Man award: 'Best I've ever coached'

Coach Yeng Guiao and Jordan Clarkson during Gilas Pilipinas practice in the 2018 Asian Games in Jakarta, Indonesia. File photo. Camille B. Naredo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA, Philippines -- NLEX head coach Yeng Guiao was delighted to hear that Jordan Clarkson had won the NBA's Sixth Man award after his sensational season with the Utah Jazz.

Guiao had the opportunity to briefly coach Clarkson during the 2018 Asian Games in Jakarta, when the Filipino-American guard made his debut for Gilas Pilipinas.

Clarkson was superb in the Asiad, averaging 26.0 points, 6.5 rebounds, 5.5 assists, and 1.0 steals per game to lead the Philippines to a fifth place finish.

In a story on their team website, Guiao said that Clarkson is "probably the best player that I've ever coached."

"That's why I'm very happy for him, and I congratulate Jordan Clarkson for winning the NBA Sixth Man of the Year award," he added.

Clarkson became the first player from the Utah franchise to win the annual award. In his first full season with the Jazz, he averaged 18.4 points per game -- the most among all reserves -- to go along with 4.0 rebounds and 2.5 assists in 26.7 minutes per contest.

Guiao has repeatedly praised Clarkson not just for his superb skill on the court but also his character off-court.

"It was an enjoyable time, being with him," the coach said. "He's very close with his teammates. Pilipinong-Pilipino ang ugali niya."

"Malalaman mo naman ang Pilipino sa ugali pa lang malalaman mo na kung anong puso meron siya. He's one of those guys. He had a great family. He had a great support group," he added.

Clarkson has remained committed to playing for the Philippines in the future, recently saying that he hopes to suit up for Gilas Pilipinas in the 2023 FIBA Basketball World Cup that the country is co-hosting with Indonesia and Japan.

