PBA: Phoenix thwarts SMB's fourth-quarter fightback

Tyler Tio drained a clutch three-pointer in Phoenix Super LPG's win over San Miguel Beer. PBA Images.

MANILA -- Phoenix Super LPG survived a furious fightback by San Miguel Beer to hack out a 106-101 win in the PBA on Tour, Wednesday evening at Ynares Arena in Pasig City.

The Fuel Masters got off to a quick start in the preseason tilt, overwhelming a shorthanded SMB squad and leading by as much as 26 points, 53-27, in the second quarter.

But San Miguel's Terrence Romeo and Jericho Cruz stepped up for the absence of June Mar Fajardo and CJ Perez, wiping away the double digit deficit with a furious run in the fourth period to grab a 101-98 lead with 2:23 to play.

But a split at the line by Chris Lalata followed by a Tyler Tio three-pointer with 48 seconds to go pushed Phoenix back to the driver's seat.

The Fuel Masters forced Mo Tautuaa into a turnover in San Miguel's next possession, and a Raul Soyud layup gave them a three-point cushion, 104-101, with 26 seconds to go.

Jericho Cruz misfired on a potential game-tying three-pointer, and Danny Atienza iced the game for the Fuel Masters with a pair of clutch free throws.

Simon Camacho top-scored for Phoenix with 15 points on 6-of-8 field goal shooting. Tio added 14 points including four treys.

They ruined Romero's 27-point effort for San Miguel Beer, which also got 21 from Robbie Herndon.

Also sitting out for San Miguel where Chris Ross and Marcio Lassiter, who are fresh from national team duties in the 32nd Southeast Asian Games.

