NBA 2K21 free at Epic Games Store until May 27

(Online) Ballers, you might not want to miss this.

You’ve got courtside tickets to the next generation of basketball - and @NBA2K has never felt this good.



Do you have what it takes to become the 🐐?



The #EpicMEGASale Vault is back & it’s wide open! Claim NBA 2K21 for FREE until May 27, 11:00 AM ET: https://t.co/1gHYd6OD21 pic.twitter.com/YXzPWc8Rky — Epic Games Store (@EpicGames) May 20, 2021

The popular basketball video game NBA 2K21 is now free at the Epic Games Store until May 27, part of Epic Games’ month-long Mega Sale.

NBA 2K21's original price is P2,290, according to the store website.

To run the game, your personal computer (PC) should have at least these kinds of processors: Intel® Core™ i3-530 @ 2.93 GHz / AMD FX-4100 @ 3.60 GHz or better, with 4GB of ram.

Your PC should have a graphics processing unit (GPU) such as the NVIDIA® GeForce® GT 450 1GB or AMD® Radeon™ HD 7770 1GB, cited as a minimum requirement for the game to be played.

The basketball simulation video game was released on September 4, 2020.

The Mega Sale also features discounts on Oddworld Soulstorm (20% off), the action RPG Cyberpunk 2077 (20% off), Assassin's Creed Valhalla (25% off), Detroit: Become Human (30% off), Godfall (34% off), Rage 2 (75% off), among others.

Epic Games will also offer FREE games every week as part of the sale.

In case you have missed it, check out Epic Games’ trailer for the Mega Sale here.

However, hopeful owners need to register for an Epic Games account. You may use your Facebook account or email as verification for your new account and download the game afterward.

The Mega Sale will last until June 17, 2021.