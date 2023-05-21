The Perpetual Help Altas. Handout photo

MANILA -- University of Perpetual Help and De La Salle University remain on top of their groups in the 2023 FilOil EcoOil Preseason Cup after taking care of business on Sunday at the FilOil EcoOil Center in San Juan.

Perpetual Help clawed its way out of 20-point hole behind Arthur Roque to frustrate Jose Rizal University, 80-78.

The Altas trailed, 23-43, midway through the second quarter before unleashing a 20-6 run that got them within six points, 43-49, early in the third period.

They were behind, 69-71, when Roque anchored a 7-0 run that pushed them ahead, 76-71.

"This was a very good game for us against JRU. Marami kaming natutunan. Nakita ko yung composure. Hindi kami bumitaw. We're on the right track," said head coach Myk Saguiguit after they tightened their grip on Group I's no. 1 spot at 5-1.

It was defense that finished the job in the last four minutes, as Perpetual forced the Heavy Bombers to six misses and a turnover. Roque wound up with 24 points on 8-of-12 shooting from the field on top of four rebounds, two assists, and two steals, while JP Boral chipped in 11 points, four rebounds, and three assists of his own.

The Altas have now beaten five NCAA foes, and their lone loss came at the hands of last year's runner-up College of St. Benilde.

"Siyempre, 'pag nananalo, morale-boosting yan e. Magandang baon 'to para sa amin sa NCAA. Dapat tumatak sa utak ng mga players na nanalo na kami sa kanila," said Saguiguit.

The Green Archers, meanwhile, overpowered University of the East for a 100-86 decision.

Kevin Quiambao top-scored for La Salle with 14 points to go with 10 rebounds, three assists, and two blocks, while Joshua David nabbed 11 points, six rebounds, and four assists to help keep their record unblemished after five games in Group II.

"This is also a reminder for us to stay grounded. Yes, that game against UP was big, but just like everything, it's over with. What's important is what's in front of us," said head coach Topex Robinson, a day after they downed the Fighting Maroons and a day before their duel against 1-0 National University on Monday still at the same venue.

With the two teams tied at 15, Quiambao nailed three treys to jumpstart a 23-4 charge that propelled La Salle ahead, 38-19, late in the second quarter.

Noy Remogat brought the Red Warriors to as near as 67-71 late in the third period only to see Quiambao join forces with David for a 19-4 response that re-established a 90-71 edge inside the last five minutes.

"We have so much respect for coach Jack [Santiago]. I told them don't be surprised that they're going to have this run. It's on us to respond to the challenge. This is an opportunity to also maximize our lineup," said Robinson.

The Green Archers flaunted their depth anew with four players in double-digits and their bench dominating their counterparts, 54-19.

In other games, Emilio Aguinaldo College notched back-to-back wins at the expense of Mapua University, 78-75.

Joshua Tolentino fired 11 points, four coming in the last three minutes to help the Generals pull away from the Cardinals en route to their first winning streak following a 0-2 start in Group I of the premiere preseason tournament.

First-year head coach Jerson Cabiltes also got contributions from veterans Andrei Doria (11 points in five minutes) and Erlan Umpad (10 points in 16 minutes).

"We want to see if we can compete with the elite teams in the NCAA. Eto, uunti-untiin lang namin," said the mentor.

Adamson University then followed up its big win against UP by outclassing Centro Escolar University, 83-68.

Still sans lead guards Jerom Lastimosa and Joem Sabandal, the Soaring Falcons relied on newcomer Monti Montebon who collected 10 points, eight rebounds, and four assists. Matty Erolon chimed in 14 points and two rebounds as well for them to even out their Group II slate at 3-3.

"It's nice that CEU was able to put a lot of pressure on us kasi that's what we'll see from most teams in the UAAP. That'll really help us," said head coach Nash Racela.

For the 1-3 Heavy Bombers, Shawn Argente showed the way with 18 points, three rebounds, and three steals. The Cardinals, meantime, dropped to 3-2 even with the 17 points, four assists, three rebounds, and two steals from Clint Escamis.

Noy Remogat paced the 2-3 Red Warriors with 23 points, while the 1-3 Scorpions were spearheaded by the 18 points and nine rebounds of Ronrei Tolentino.