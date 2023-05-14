FilOil: De La Salle looks for second win vs CEU

Handpout photo

La Salle looks to continue its early domination in the 2023 Filoil EcoOil Preseason Cup when it collides against Centro Escolar University on Monday at Filoil EcoOil Centre in San Juan.

The Green Archers were impressive in their debut, taking down Far Eastern University, 88-75, behind the stupendous showing from Kevin Quiambao to reward coach Topex Robinson his first victory at the helm.

But the Taft side isn't satisfied knowing that it's still early in the preseason, with the mentor saying, "It's all a process and we have to continuously improve day-by-day."

CEU (1-1), meanwhile, wants to bounce back after suffering a tough 91-75 loss to University of the Philippines last Thursday as the Scorpions aim to get back to their winning ways in Group II.

Adamson (1-1) and University of the East (0-1) are also aiming to rebound when they face off at the 2 p.m. tiff in the preseason league.

Coach Nash Racela is expected to be back in the saddle for the Soaring Falcons, while Red Warriors mentor Jack Santiago wants to see more from his American reinforcement Delveion Jackson in this clash.

Before that, Group I action will raise the curtains in this quadruple-header with Jose Rizal University (0-1) and Emilio Aguinaldo College (0-1) starting it off at 10 a.m., before the game between San Sebastian (1-1) and Perpetual (3-1) at 12 p.m.