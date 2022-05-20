Ricci Rivero poses for pictures at the University of the Philippines (UP) Diliman campus during the official turnover of cash donation to UP Ikot drivers on May 20, 2022. The UP Fighting Maroons guard raised a total amount of P200,000 for his “Buckets of Hope” charity program, which was started to help jeepney drivers severely affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

A week after winning the UAAP title, graduating Ricci Rivero fulfilled his promise to jeepney drivers in the University of the Philippines.

Rivero officially turned over his P200,000 donation to the UP Ikot Drivers Association as part of his “Buckets of Hope” charity program.

The money was received by UP Ikot Drivers Association President Cesar Santamaria. Rivero was accompanied by his family, Virtual Playground CEO Charlie Dy, and the other sponsors.

The basketball player’s initiative was aimed to help the PUJ drivers gravely affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Rivero promised P250 for every point he made in the entire UAAP Season 84 men’s basketball tournament. He accumulated a total of 257 points in his final year as a Fighting Maroon.

The donation drive even got a boost from Rivero’s handler, Virtual Playground, which also pledged the same amount for every point.

Additionally, UP College of Human Kinetics Dean Kiko Diaz and Debbie Tolentino added P50 for Rivero’s every score.

From P154,200, the total amount reached P200,000 after Jeao Diaz of Sagittarian Agricultural Phils. and Ilagan councilor Jayve Diaz added their own donations.

Last Friday, Rivero and the UP Fighting Maroons ended their 36-year title drought after beating the Ateneo Blue Eagles in Game 3 of the finals at the Mall of Asia Arena.