Valorant: Team Secret conquers Zeta to open VCT Pacific playoffs

Team Secret. Courtesy: Team Secret's Twitter Page

(UPDATED) Team Secret on Friday opened their VCT Pacific playoff campaign with a bang after conquering Japan's Zeta Division, 2-0, at the Sangam Colosseum in Seoul, South Korea.

The all-Filipino squad banked on two map wins that went into overtime to defeat a squad that had sneaked past them in a 1-2 loss during the regular season.

"We came in the match prepped but they had some new things [like] new defaults [and] new set-ups so we were caught off-guard," head coach Evan "Warbirds" Olzem said in a post-match interview.

Tied 13-all in Haven, after Team Secret squandered a 9-3 lead, the Pinoys got back on their feet in the second set of overtime rounds.

Team Secret quickly dismantled a Zeta squad rushing to plant the spike in round 26, and in the next round, quick two kills by Jayvee "Dubstep" Paguirigan right before Zeta geared for a retake was what Team Secret needed to close Haven out with a win.

With Team Secret holding on to a slim 7-5 lead in the first half of Ascent, ZETA climbed their way back into the second half, to bring the series into yet another overtime, 12-all.

In what seemed to be a repeat of Haven, Team Secret quickly broke the deuce to move on to the next round of the playoffs.

Team Secret will face league powerhouse DRX on Saturday. Team Secret need to win this series to guarantee themselves a slot to Valorant Masters in Tokyo, Japan this June, and the Valorant Champions to be held in Los Angeles, California in August.